Rediff.com  » News » Urged India to...: 'Deeply concerned' US on Trudeau's charges

Urged India to...: 'Deeply concerned' US on Trudeau's charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 26, 2023 09:59 IST
The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has strongly denied the allegations as baseless.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by (Canadian) Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

 

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly -- and privately -- urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller said in response to a question.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
Say Hello Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav
Stunning, Stylish, Sreleela
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Is Biden Using Trudeau To Get Back At Modi?

'Can Modi show that Trudeau is wrong?'

