UP's Ayush Malik, who converted to Islam, returns to Hinduism

Ayush Malik, a Shamli resident, has returned to Hinduism, citing parental distress.

IMAGE: Ayush said he had embraced Islam but has decided to return to Hinduism after seeing the distress his move caused to his parents. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Ayush Malik, from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has reconverted to Hinduism.

His decision was prompted by the distress caused to his parents.

A video shows Malik performing Hindu rituals and confirming his return to the faith.

The reconversion follows a police case filed under the UP anti-conversion law.

Four individuals, including Chandni Qureshi and her father, have been arrested in connection with the initial conversion.

Ayush Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district who converted to Islam earlier this year, has returned to Hinduism, saying he decided to do so after seeing the distress caused to his parents.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Malik, in his 20s, performing Hindu rituals at his residence. In the video, he says he had embraced Islam but has decided to return to Hinduism after seeing the distress his move caused to his parents.

Details Of The Reconversion And Investigation

Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Sadhana Ashram, who had raised the issue publicly, confirmed Malik's reconversion.

"Ajay Malik has returned to the Hindu faith and has resumed worship at his home. He also removed all articles associated with the Muslim faith from his house," Yashveer Maharaj told PTI on Tuesday.

He also claimed that a campaign launched over the issue has succeeded with Malik's return to Hinduism.

The 'Conversion' Case

The development comes weeks after Shamli police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act based on a complaint by Malik's father, Devraj Malik.

According to the complaint, Ayush was allegedly converted to Islam on the pretext of marriage to Chandni Qureshi as part of a conspiracy to grab his property.

Police arrested four people, including Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi, on June 7.

The FIR named nine people and the matter remains under investigation.