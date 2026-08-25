How India's Digital Ecosystem Propelled UPI To Global Success

Discover how India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a global leader in real-time digital transactions, driven by a robust ecosystem of financial inclusion, digital identity, and widespread internet access.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points UPI now powers nearly half of the world's real-time digital transactions, showcasing its global impact.

The success of UPI is attributed to a comprehensive ecosystem including Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and widespread affordable internet.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the digital payments revolution.

UPI was initially launched on a pilot basis in April 2016 and made publicly available in August 2016.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the phenomenal success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which now powers nearly half of the world's real-time digital transactions, was the result of an entire ecosystem coming together.

Key Pillars Of India's Digital Revolution

Khandu said financial inclusion through the Jan Dhan programme, digital identity through Aadhaar, and the widespread availability of affordable smartphones and cheap internet had together created the foundation for India's digital payments revolution.

"UPI's success is the story of an ecosystem coming together under the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji," the chief minister said in a social media post on the 10th anniversary of the payments platform.

UPI, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was launched on a pilot basis on April 11, 2016, by then RBI Governor Raghuram G Rajan in Mumbai. It was subsequently rolled out for public use on August 25 of that year, with participating banks making their UPI-enabled applications available to customers.