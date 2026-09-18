UP X user booked for commenting on Kangana's post

Bhadohi Police have initiated legal action against an X user for posting indecent and derogatory remarks online targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, highlighting the increasing scrutiny of social media conduct.
Key Points
- Bhadohi Police registered a case against an X user for derogatory online remarks.
- The user allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
- Charges include sections 79 and 352 of the BNS and provisions of the IT Act.
- The complaint was filed by the Bhadohi district police's social media in-charge.
- Authorities are examining evidence, including screenshots and links, for further action.
Police have registered a case against an X user in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi online and for posting objectionable comments on a post by Mandi Bharatiya Janata Party MP and film actress Kangana Ranaut, police said on Friday.
Legal Action Against Online Misconduct
Based on a complaint filed by Praveen Kumar, the social media in-charge of the Bhadohi district police, the Kotwali police station registered a case on Thursday night under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the BNS and the IT Act.
Kotwali police station SHO, Shailesh Kumar Rai, said on September 17, a user named 'Ajay Kumar Pal' posted indecent content accompanied by an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister on his X account.
The SHO said from the same X handle, Pal also commented on a post by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, using indecent and derogatory language.
The SHO said the accused's mobile number, screenshots, and links to the X posts have been provided as part of the case.
He said action would be taken against the accused after examining the evidence.