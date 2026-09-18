UP X user booked for commenting on Kangana's post

Bhadohi Police have initiated legal action against an X user for posting indecent and derogatory remarks online targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, highlighting the increasing scrutiny of social media conduct.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Bhadohi Police registered a case against an X user for derogatory online remarks.

The user allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Charges include sections 79 and 352 of the BNS and provisions of the IT Act.

The complaint was filed by the Bhadohi district police's social media in-charge.

Authorities are examining evidence, including screenshots and links, for further action.

Police have registered a case against an X user in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi online and for posting objectionable comments on a post by Mandi Bharatiya Janata Party MP and film actress Kangana Ranaut, police said on Friday.

Legal Action Against Online Misconduct

Based on a complaint filed by Praveen Kumar, the social media in-charge of the Bhadohi district police, the Kotwali police station registered a case on Thursday night under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the BNS and the IT Act.

Kotwali police station SHO, Shailesh Kumar Rai, said on September 17, a user named 'Ajay Kumar Pal' posted indecent content accompanied by an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister on his X account.

The SHO said from the same X handle, Pal also commented on a post by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, using indecent and derogatory language.

The SHO said the accused's mobile number, screenshots, and links to the X posts have been provided as part of the case.

He said action would be taken against the accused after examining the evidence.