Mother Alleges Ex-Husband Encouraged Son To Smoke, Uploaded Videos

In a disturbing case from Meerut, a mother has accused her former husband of encouraging their eight-year-old son to smoke cigarettes and sharing these distressing videos on Instagram, prompting a police investigation into child welfare and custody.

Key Points A Meerut mother has accused her former husband of encouraging their 8-year-old son to smoke cigarettes and uploading videos of the act on Instagram.

The complainant, Gazala, seeks police intervention for her child's safety and requests full custody, citing concerns about his upbringing and the father's alleged criminal past.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint and are investigating the matter, noting that while the child is seen smoking in the video, the father is not visible.

The mother also alleged abuse and threats from her former husband and his family when she visited her son.

A woman in Meerut has accused her former husband of encouraging their eight-year-old son to smoke cigarettes and allegedly recording videos of the child to share on social media platforms, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Gazala, a resident of the Lohianagar area, has filed a complaint alleging that her son, who lives with her former husband, Kaleem, following their divorce, has fallen into bad company and is not being properly cared for. She alleged that Kaleem makes their child smoke cigarettes, records videos of him, and uploads them to Instagram.

Mother Seeks Child's Custody Amidst Allegations

She has sought police intervention to ensure the child's safety and requested that his custody be given to her. Gazala married Kaleem, a resident of Shyam Nagar, in 2014, and they have children together. Following a family dispute, the couple divorced in January 2026, at which point their eight-year-old son stayed with his father.

Gazala claimed to possess the videos showing the child smoking cigarettes. She also alleged that her former husband had earlier been jailed in a narcotics-related case and was now jeopardising the child's future. She further alleged that adequate attention was not being paid to the boy's education and upbringing. The complainant also alleged that when she visited her son on June 8, she was abused, assaulted and threatened with death by her former husband and his family members.

Police Investigate Child Smoking Allegations

Circle Officer Abhishek Kumar Patel told PTI that the complaint was received on Wednesday and an inquiry was underway. "The child is seen smoking in the video shown by the woman, but her former husband is not visible in the footage," Patel said. "The video shows the child smoking inside a room alone. The woman alleges that her former husband is leading the child astray. We are examining all aspects of the matter, and further action will be taken based on the inquiry findings," he added.