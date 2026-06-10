FIR Filed Against Ballia Village Head, Two Officers Over Fund Embezzlement

An FIR has been registered against a village head and two village development officers in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly embezzling over Rs 15.5 lakh meant for crucial development projects, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in local governance.

Key Points An FIR has been lodged against Ballia village head Anant Dev Singh and two former VDOs, Manoj Kumar and Upendra, for alleged fund embezzlement.

The charges include criminal breach of trust and cheating under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe committee found irregular payments of Rs 15.55 lakh for development works that were allegedly not executed.

Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the accused officials, and police are probing the matter in detail.

An FIR has been registered against a village head and two village development officers here for alleged embezzlement of funds, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday against village head Anant Dev Singh and two then village development officers-cum-secretaries, Manoj Kumar and Upendra, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal breach of trust and cheating, they said.

Investigation Uncovers Significant Embezzlement

Chief Development Officer Ojaswi Raj told PTI that the action followed a complaint by villagers of Haldi Rampur gram panchayat alleging irregularities in development works and withdrawal of funds without execution of projects.

A probe committee constituted by District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh found irregular payments amounting to Rs 15,55,785, including Rs 7 lakh shown against RCC construction work and Rs 8,55,785 under various other works, that were allegedly not carried out.

According to the inquiry report, Upendra was allegedly responsible for irregular payments of Rs 13.52 lakh in eight works, while Kumar allegedly cleared Rs 2.03 lakh against one work.

Raj said the district magistrate ordered registration of an FIR on June 8 after taking serious note of the findings. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the accused.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said police is probing the matter in detail.