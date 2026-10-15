Woman, Lover Booked For Husband's Murder In Pratapgarh

Police in Pratapgarh have launched a murder investigation after a 45-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death, with his wife and her alleged lover accused of the crime following his opposition to their relationship.

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Key Points A 45-year-old utensils vendor, Umashankar alias Guddu, was found bludgeoned to death in Pratapgarh on Thursday morning.

Police have registered a murder case against his wife, Suman Devi, and her alleged lover, Shahenshah.

The victim had reportedly opposed the relationship between his wife and Shahenshah.

An earlier assault case related to the dispute had been registered against the woman, Shahenshah, and unidentified persons.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the accused individuals.

Police have registered a murder case against a woman and her suspected lover after her 45-year-old husband, a utensils vendor, was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks for "opposing" their relationship, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Begins In Pratapgarh Murder

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the victim, Umashankar alias Guddu, a resident of Lalganj town, was found dead in a pit near the Shitalmau canal on Thursday morning. His head and chest bore injuries inflicted with bricks. The victim had left home on his motorcycle on Wednesday night, the officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Deepu, police registered a murder case against his wife, Suman Devi, and her alleged lover, Shahenshah, a resident of Dharupur.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

Motive Behind The Crime

According to police, the victim had allegedly opposed the relationship between Suman and Shahenshah and a case of assault had earlier been registered against the woman, Shahenshah and unidentified persons in connection with the dispute.

Police have opened an investigation and are searching for the accused, Rai said.