Rediff.com  » News » UP tourism dept's deputy director dies by suicide in Mumbai

UP tourism dept's deputy director dies by suicide in Mumbai

Source: PTI
February 21, 2023 18:21 IST
A senior Uttar Pradesh tourism department official, who had resigned due to work pressure but was asked to continue, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Mumbai, the police said.

Image posted for representational purposes only.

On Tuesday morning Vimlesh Kumar Banarasidas Auditya, deputy director in the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, jumped from the second floor of the building where he was residing and suffered serious injuries, an official said.

The building is located in the Tara Gagan housing society in the eastern suburbs of Tilaknagar, Chembur, in the central suburbs.

 

The 59-year-old bureaucrat was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead after admission, he said.

His wife Rama told the police that her husband was working in the tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government and posted in Mumbai, where his office was located in the World Trade Centre, the official said.

Due to work pressure and being posted away from his home, Auditya resigned from the position of  deputy director two months ago, but the tourism department head office, based in Lucknow,  told him to work till March 31, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered, he said.

The deceased's wife told the police she has no complaint against anyone, the official added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
