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Train Passengers Arrested For Assaulting TTE, Damaging Equipment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 08, 2026 23:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Three train passengers were arrested on Saturday night in Jhansi for allegedly assaulting an on-duty Train Ticket Examiner and damaging his official equipment, causing significant train delays.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three train passengers were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting an on-duty TTE.
  • The TTE was attacked after he entered a coach to resolve a dispute between passengers.
  • The passengers also damaged the TTE's Hand-Held Terminal (HHT) during the assault.
  • The incident led to a 54-minute delay for the Ahmedabad-Asansol train, which resumed its journey at 12.05 am (on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday).
  • Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the three passengers following the incident.

Three train passengers were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting an on-duty TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) and damaging his Hand-Held Terminal (HHT), a railway official said on Sunday.

TTE Assaulted During Dispute Resolution

The TTE had entered the coach to resolve a dispute between passengers when he was attacked by some of them.

 

Pradeep Sudele, a railway official, said that train number 19435, travelling from Ahmedabad to Asansol, departed from Lalitpur at 11.09 pm on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, the alarm chain was pulled twice by some passengers.

Upon being informed of a dispute among passengers in one of the coaches, the on-duty TTE, Ram Sajivan Yadav, went to the coach to assess the situation and take necessary action.

At that point, three passengers present in the coach allegedly assaulted him and damaged the Hand-Held Terminal (HHT) he was using for his official duties.

Following the incident, a team from the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene and arrested the three passengers involved in the assault.

Due to this incident, the train was delayed by 54 minutes and was able to resume its journey at 12.05 am (on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday), he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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