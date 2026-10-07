Life Imprisonment For Three In Sonbhadra Dowry Death

A Sonbhadra court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing three individuals, including the husband, to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old dowry death case involving the tragic death of Aasma over an unfulfilled dowry demand.

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Key Points A Sonbhadra court on Wednesday sentenced three people to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old dowry death case.

The convicts include the victim's husband Afroz, mother-in-law Safia, and brother-in-law Naseem.

The victim, Aasma, was allegedly killed by being set on fire on the night of November 3, 2018.

The murder occurred after a dowry demand of Rs 50,000 was not fulfilled.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the three convicts.

A court here on Wednesday sentenced three people, including the husband of a woman, to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old dowry death case, a case lawyer said.

Sonbhadra Court Delivers Verdict

Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the three convicts. In default of payment, each will undergo an additional three months in jail, he said.

Government counsel Satyaprakash Tripathi said Chhotak, a resident of Mirzapur district's Marihan police station area, lodged a complaint at Karma police station on November 4, 2018, alleging that his daughter Aasma had been killed by her husband Afroz, mother-in-law Safia and brother-in-law Naseem.

According to the complaint, Aasma was married to Afroz, son of Mannan Khan, a resident of Pagia village under Karma police station in Sonbhadra.

Tripathi said the complainant alleged that the three accused killed Aasma by setting her on fire on the night of November 3, 2018, after a demand for Rs 50,000 in dowry was not fulfilled.

Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint and conducted an investigation before filing a charge sheet after collecting sufficient evidence, the government counsel said.

After hearing the case, the court found all three accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he said.