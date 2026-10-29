Three Arrested In Pilibhit For Alleged Forced Conversion And Threats

Pilibhit police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, following allegations of forced religious conversion and threats against a man, highlighting the strict enforcement of anti-conversion laws in Uttar Pradesh.

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Key Points Three people were arrested on Thursday in Pilibhit for allegedly pressuring a man into religious conversion and threatening him.

The complainant, Hitesh Kumar Saxena, alleged he was drawn into a relationship and later coerced into conversion in 2023 and again on April 4, 2025.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rizwan Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, and Raunak Fatima.

Three people were arrested and sent to jail on Thursday in connection with allegations of pressuring a man to convert his religion and threatening him, police said. Circle Officer (City) Amarnath Verma said the three accused were produced before a court around 5 pm and subsequently sent to jail. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Details Of The Allegations

According to the police, Hitesh Kumar Saxena, a resident of Khakra locality, lodged a complaint on October 28 alleging that he had met Raunak Fatima in 2019-20 while tutoring children at the house of her relative Rizwan Hussain.

Saxena alleged that Fatima and her relatives conspired to draw him into a relationship and later threatened to implicate him in a false case and pressured him to convert his religion in 2023.

He further alleged that he was called to Sajjad Hussain's house on April 4, 2025, and subjected to religious conversion allegedly without his consent.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rizwan Hussain, 48, and Sajjad Hussain, 62, both residents of Wasil locality, and Raunak Fatima, 19, a resident of Bara Majhlia village in Amaria police station area, police said.