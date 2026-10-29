Home  » News » Three Arrested In Pilibhit For Alleged Forced Conversion And Threats

Three Arrested In Pilibhit For Alleged Forced Conversion And Threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 23:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Pilibhit police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, following allegations of forced religious conversion and threats against a man, highlighting the strict enforcement of anti-conversion laws in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three people were arrested on Thursday in Pilibhit for allegedly pressuring a man into religious conversion and threatening him.
  • The complainant, Hitesh Kumar Saxena, alleged he was drawn into a relationship and later coerced into conversion in 2023 and again on April 4, 2025.
  • An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as Rizwan Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, and Raunak Fatima.

Three people were arrested and sent to jail on Thursday in connection with allegations of pressuring a man to convert his religion and threatening him, police said. Circle Officer (City) Amarnath Verma said the three accused were produced before a court around 5 pm and subsequently sent to jail. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Details Of The Allegations

According to the police, Hitesh Kumar Saxena, a resident of Khakra locality, lodged a complaint on October 28 alleging that he had met Raunak Fatima in 2019-20 while tutoring children at the house of her relative Rizwan Hussain.

 

Saxena alleged that Fatima and her relatives conspired to draw him into a relationship and later threatened to implicate him in a false case and pressured him to convert his religion in 2023.

He further alleged that he was called to Sajjad Hussain's house on April 4, 2025, and subjected to religious conversion allegedly without his consent.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rizwan Hussain, 48, and Sajjad Hussain, 62, both residents of Wasil locality, and Raunak Fatima, 19, a resident of Bara Majhlia village in Amaria police station area, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

forced conversionpilibhit arrestsreligious conversion lawuttar pradesh policebharatiya nyaya sanhita

More From Rediff

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Related Stories

UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case

UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features