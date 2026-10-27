Key Suspects Nabbed In Multi-Crore PM Kisan Scheme Fraud

Pratapgarh police have made significant arrests in a multi-crore fraud case targeting the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, uncovering an inter-district gang exploiting government welfare programs.

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Key Points Pratapgarh police arrested three key suspects in a multi-crore fraud related to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals include a Common Service Centre operator, a contractual VRC operator accused of leaking official IDs, and a network partner involved in fund laundering.

Evidence such as two laptops, five mobile phones, seven active SIM cards, and a fingerprint scanner were recovered from the accused.

The investigation has uncovered an inter-district gang, and police are continuing to probe the modus operandi and other individuals involved.

Police in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested three key suspects in connection with an alleged multi-crore rupee fraud involving the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a police official said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Inter-District Gang

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar informed the media that the investigation has uncovered an inter-district gang. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shivkumar Yadav, Anurag Gupta, and Jitendra Kumar, all residents of Pratapgarh district.

Kumar said that Shivkumar Yadav worked as an operator at a Common Service Centre. He is accused of illegally collecting money from individuals ineligible for the scheme and entering their details directly into the portal.

The second accused, Anurag Gupta, who was employed as a contractual VRC operator in Kunda tehsil, is alleged to have leaked official government IDs and passwords, facilitating unauthorised entries into the scheme's portal.

The third accused, Jitendra Kumar, acted as a network partner for the gang, facilitating the illicit transfer and laundering of funds obtained through fraud, Kumar said.

Evidence Recovered And Ongoing Probe

The ASP also shared that two laptops, five mobile phones, seven active SIM cards, a fingerprint scanner, and other evidence were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He added that the police are investigating the gang's modus operandi and the roles of other individuals involved in the fraud.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the BNS and the IT Act.

The PM KISAN scheme is a central sector initiative that is fully funded by the Government of India. Under this scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all land-holding farmer families in three equal instalments.