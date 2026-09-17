UP teen nabbed in TN's Coimbatore over AQIS-linked terror conspiracy

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has made a significant arrest, apprehending a 19-year-old in Tamil Nadu for his alleged role in a jihadist conspiracy involving Al Qaeda links, bomb-making videos, and a secure communication network.

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Key Points UP ATS arrested Maqsood Ali, 19, from Coimbatore for alleged involvement in a jihadist conspiracy.

Ali was reportedly part of WhatsApp groups circulating bomb-making videos and AQIS material.

He was in contact with Pakistani hackers and developed a secure communication app, "CAPTAIN M NETWORK."

The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation that previously led to Mohammad Nabeel's apprehension.

The group allegedly aimed to recruit and train young people for anti-national activities.

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old youth from Tamil Nadu for alleged involvement in conspiring to carry out "violent jihadist activities" and being part of WhatsApp groups that contained bomb-making videos and material linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Maqsood Ali, who was allegedly in touch with Pakistani hackers and had developed a secure communication network for others like him, was arrested from Coimbatore on Monday with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu ATS, officials said Wednesday.

This was the second arrest in the case within the last few days.

Uncovering The Jihadist Network

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had received intelligence that some people who were influenced by the ideology of Al Qaeda operative Anwar al-Awlaki were allegedly creating groups on various social media platforms to plan anti-national activities, a statement said.

They were allegedly attempting to recruit young people through WhatsApp groups, with plans to turn them into "mujahideen", providing them funds and training them in the use of sophisticated weapons, it said.

Following verification of the intelligence, the UP ATS registered a case under sections 152 (Act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and sections 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Key Suspects And Their Roles

Mohammad Nabeel, a resident of Didarganj area of Azamgarh district, was arrested on September 12 in connection with the case.

During his questioning, the involvement of Maqsood Ali came to light, following which he was arrested from Coimbatore, the ATS said.

According to the ATS, Maqsood, Nabeel and others were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to carry out "violent jihadist activities against India".

Maqsood allegedly came into contact with Pakistani hackers and was attempting to develop hacking tools, it said.

During questioning, Maqsood allegedly told investigators that he had learnt Python, Java, coding and hacking through online resources and had developed a secure application, "CAPTAIN M NETWORK", the ATS said.

The agency alleged that Nabeel, Maqsood and others were connected through the application.

Digital Footprint And Ongoing Investigation

According to the ATS, Maqsood was using two WhatsApp accounts and was associated with several groups. Several Pakistani numbers, including those allegedly belonging to Pakistani hackers, were associated with the groups, it said.

The ATS further said that discussions on developing secure messaging applications were held on these groups, which were also being used to "circulate jihadist and extremist material".

Maqsood was also associated with a WhatsApp group created by Nabeel, where literature related to the banned terrorist organisation AQIS and videos on bomb-making were allegedly shared, the agency said.

Maqsood was brought to Lucknow on transit remand and produced before the competent court, where further legal proceedings are underway, the ATS said.