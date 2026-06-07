UP Family Kills Daughter, Stages Elaborate Cover-Up

In a shocking incident from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her own father and brothers for returning home late, leading to an elaborate cover-up attempt that was ultimately foiled by police.

Key Points A 19-year-old woman, Shubhi, was allegedly murdered by her father and two brothers in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

The motive for the brutal killing was her returning home late at night without informing her family.

The accused attempted an elaborate cover-up, faking a snakebite and a noose mark, then cremating the body.

Police arrested four individuals, including the father, two brothers, and one brother's wife, who later confessed to the crime.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death in Samadkheda village by her father and two brothers for going out at night without informing them, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused punctured her skin to resemble a snakebite to mislead authorities, and cremated the body in an orchard. Four people were arrested in connection with the murder at the complaint of Mithilesh, the mother of the victim, Shubhi, they said.

Police Uncover Elaborate Cover-Up

The incident happened on the intervening night of June 3 and June 4, after Shubhi left home around midnight and returned around 4 am. Infuriated, her father, Ramdayal, who was drunk at the time, and her brothers Munesh and Suresh, beat her to death, the police said.

The police on Sunday arrested the three and Munesh's wife, Madhuri, in connection with the killing. According to the police, the accused also drew a mark around Shubhi's neck that resembled as if inflicted by a noose before they set her body on fire. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) eastern zone Subodh Gautam said the accused used a sewing needle to create fake snakebite marks. The officer said all four confessed to the crime during intense interrogation.