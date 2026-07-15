UP teachers suspended after intimate classroom video goes viral

Two assistant teachers in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended following the viral circulation of a video purportedly showing them engaged in an intimate act inside a classroom, prompting a departmental inquiry into their conduct.

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Key Points Two assistant teachers in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, were suspended after an intimate video purportedly filmed in a classroom went viral.

The District Basic Education Officer initiated the suspension following the video's circulation on social media.

An inquiry report confirmed the video depicted conduct inconsistent with professional teaching standards.

Disciplinary action was recommended as such activities could negatively impact students.

A departmental inquiry is currently underway to verify the video's authenticity and further investigate the matter.

Two assistant teachers posted at a government primary school here have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them in an intimate act inside a classroom surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

District Basic Education Officer Sandeep Kumar placed both assistant teachers, who were posted at the Composite Primary School in the Saurikh block, under suspension on Tuesday.

Inquiry Into Teacher Misconduct

Following the circulation of the video, which appears to be of the last winter season, an inquiry was ordered under Saurikh Block Education Officer Vishwanath Pathak.

According to the inquiry report, the video purportedly showed conduct that was inconsistent with the expected standards of behaviour for teachers.

The report also stated that such activities could adversely affect students, and recommended disciplinary action against both teachers.

Kumar said that during the suspension period, one of them has been attached to the block resource centre (BRC) at Gugarapur, while the other has been attached to the BRC at Talgram. He said a departmental inquiry is underway.

The purported video surfaced on social media two days ago, and the education department is verifying its authenticity as part of the ongoing inquiry, officials added.