HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP teacher suspended after video shows school name in Urdu

UP teacher suspended after video shows school name in Urdu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 15:54 IST

x

The head teacher of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been suspended after a video showing the school's name written in Urdu alongside Hindi went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: The name of Primary School Sahanpur II was written in both Hindi and Urdu on its exterior and interior walls. Photograph: X

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Yogendra Kumar told PTI that the video, which surfaced online three days ago, showed the name of Primary School Sahanpur II written in both Hindi and Urdu on its exterior and interior walls.

"This is a violation of language-related regulations," he said.

 

Following the circulation of the video, the head teacher, Rafat Khan, was suspended and a formal inquiry has been initiated into the matter, the BSA added.

Responding to the suspension, Khan said the video was outdated and that the Urdu text had already been removed during the painting and repair work that took place at the start of the academic session.

"The name written in Urdu had been removed earlier. This video is old," she claimed.

BSA Yogendra Kumar said that further action will be taken in accordance with the rules once the inquiry report is submitted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu
'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu
'Stop Pitching Urdu Against Hindi'
'Stop Pitching Urdu Against Hindi'
Seers demand Sanskrit replacements for shahi, peshwai
Seers demand Sanskrit replacements for shahi, peshwai
'Muslims refuse to be known as opponents of Hindutva'
'Muslims refuse to be known as opponents of Hindutva'
Must read: A Hindu's battle to preserve Urdu!
Must read: A Hindu's battle to preserve Urdu!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

webstory image 3

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

VIDEOS

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train0:47

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly Min Ashwini Vaishnav accompanies1:05

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD