News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: Sulking Shivpal Yadav takes oath, meets CM Adityanath

UP: Sulking Shivpal Yadav takes oath, meets CM Adityanath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2022 01:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav took oath as an MLA of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday and later met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, indicating strains in the Samajwadi Party-led Opposition alliance.

IMAGE: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohiya chief, Shivpal Singh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shivpal-Yadav led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia spokesperson Deepak Mishra said it was a courtesy call.

 

"Since he could not meet the Leader of the House after the elections, he met him today after taking oath. He also met the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly," Mishra told PTI.

He said the two were together at the CM's 5 Kalidas Marg residence for about 20 minutes.

Later when asked by reporters whether he will take any major decision, Shivpal Yadav said, "Very soon, I will talk about everything and tell everything."

Shivpal Yadav was sworn in as an MLA amid speculation that he "delayed" the oath-taking to indicate a strained relationship with Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Three other MLAs too took oath on the occasion.

Shivpal Yadav had contested the assembly elections from Jaswantnagar seat of Etawah on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party headed by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

He had on Tuesday skipped a meeting in Lucknow between Akhilesh Yadav and SP allies.

Earlier, he did not attend the oath ceremony in the state assembly.

When contacted, Assembly officials did not say anything about his taking oath late.

The three other MLA who took oath on Wednesday were Fateh Bahadur Singh from Caimpiyarganj (Gorakhpur), Surendra Maithani from Govindnagar (Kanpur) and Ashish Kumar Singh from Bilgram-Mallawa (Hardoi).

Six MLAs, including senior SP leader Azam Khan and Kairana legislator Nahid Hasan, are yet to take oath.

After remaining at loggerheads since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had decided to mend fences just before the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Their estrangement had resulted in Shivpal Yadav launching his own party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the just-concluded Assembly polls, both leaders had put up a united front.

Shivpal Yadav won from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat for the sixth time.

The fresh speculation over their relationship started after Shivpal Yadav was not called in a meeting of SP legislators on March 24, though he had contested on the party's symbol and even campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal Assembly segment.

Shivpal Yadav had expressed dismay over it.

SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam had said Shivpal Yadav would be invited at the meeting with the allies. The senior leader did not attend the meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP: Shivpal demands 100 seats for tieup with SP
UP: Shivpal demands 100 seats for tieup with SP
MSY urges youth to make politics of change a success
MSY urges youth to make politics of change a success
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
Rajasthan doctor suicide: SP removed, SHO suspended
Rajasthan doctor suicide: SP removed, SHO suspended
Kerala dance row: Devaswom in damage control mode
Kerala dance row: Devaswom in damage control mode
Bihar passes bill to make prohibition law flexible
Bihar passes bill to make prohibition law flexible
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Akhilesh's one-man show fails to 'send Yogi back'

Akhilesh's one-man show fails to 'send Yogi back'

Shivpal 'ready to sacrifice' in alliance with Akhilesh

Shivpal 'ready to sacrifice' in alliance with Akhilesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances