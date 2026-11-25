The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has successfully apprehended Pankaj Nishad, the alleged mastermind behind a sophisticated Russia job scam that defrauded numerous individuals seeking overseas employment opportunities.

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Key Points The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested alleged gang leader Pankaj Nishad alias Golu on Tuesday evening in Ambedkar Nagar district.

Nishad was wanted for cheating people by promising construction jobs in Russia with high salaries, collecting up to Rs 1.60 lakh per applicant.

The gang used the online platform Justdial to identify and lure job seekers, posing as overseas recruitment agents.

Applicants who refused to pay additional amounts were sent fake flight-holding tickets to deceive them.

Nishad has previous cases registered against him and was arrested in 2021 in Sultanpur district.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an alleged gang leader wanted in a case of cheating people on the pretext of sending them to Russia for construction jobs, officials said on Wednesday.

Pankaj Nishad alias Golu, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested near Nagarpur crossing under Jalalpur police station limits in Ambedkar Nagar district on Tuesday evening, the STF said in a statement.

Unravelling The Fraudulent Scheme

Nishad, a resident of Jaldipur village under Pawai police station limits in Azamgarh district, was wanted in a case registered at Tarun police station in Ayodhya in 2024 under sections relating to cheating, impersonation and forgery.

According to the STF, the gang allegedly used online directory platform Justdial to identify and lure people looking for employment opportunities abroad. Its members had registered their contact numbers on the platform and posed as overseas recruitment agents when prospective job seekers called them.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 40,000 initially from each applicant after taking their passport, followed by another Rs 1.20 lakh after promising to arrange a visa and air ticket. They told the applicants that they would be sent to Russia on work visas for construction jobs, with a promised monthly salary of 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh Russian roubles, the STF said.

Modus Operandi Of The Gang

The gang allegedly operated in collaboration with a company identified as JS Interference Limited, whose CEO was named as Sachin Singh in the statement. The accused told investigators that they paid Rs 1 lakh to the company as part of the arrangement.

"Even after collecting the initial amounts, the gang allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from the applicants. Those who refused to pay were sent fake flight-holding tickets to make them believe that their travel arrangements were underway," the STF said, quoting the accused.

Arrest And Past Record

The arrest was made following intelligence inputs received by an STF team on Tuesday night, the agency said.

During questioning, Nishad also disclosed that he had cases registered against him at different police stations and had earlier been arrested in a case registered at Dostpur police station in Sultanpur district in 2021, the STF said.

The accused has been handed over to the Ayodhya police in connection with the 2024 case, and further legal proceedings will be carried out by the local police, it added.