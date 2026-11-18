A significant breakthrough in a multi-crore GST tax evasion scam sees a key gang member arrested in Meerut for allegedly operating fake firms and fraudulently claiming input tax credit through bogus e-way bills.

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Key Points Rajkumar Shetty, a member of a gang involved in multi-crore GST tax evasion, was arrested in Meerut on November 17.

The gang allegedly set up fictitious firms like Royal International and Footnext International using forged documents to generate fake e-way bills and claim undue input tax credit.

Shetty admitted to his involvement in fraudulent claims of input tax credit through bogus e-way bills, having joined associates in bitumen trading.

The gang routed money through bank accounts of fictitious firms, returning amounts to traders after deducting a two per cent commission, enabling traders to claim fraudulent ITC.

Another gang member, Ankur Kanda, was arrested from Jaipur on October 18, 2026, with efforts ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved.

A member of a gang allegedly involved in evading taxes worth crores of rupees by setting up fake firms and fraudulently claiming GST benefits was arrested in Meerut, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Rajkumar Shetty, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur is a member of the gang, which claimed input tax credit (ITC) through bogus e-way bills. Shetty was arrested from the STF office in Meerut on November 17, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

Key Arrest In Tax Evasion Racket

A case was registered at Pilibhit's Kotwali police station on January 3, 2023, under various sections, including cheating and forgery, following Mohammad Farman's complaint.

Farman in his complaint alleged that two fictitious firms -- Royal International and Footnext International -- were established in Delhi using forged documents and his PAN card. Through these firms, the accused allegedly evaded taxes by generating fake e-way bills.

Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the STF, which found Shetty's alleged involvement in the racket, Singh said.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud Gang

During the interrogation, Shetty disclosed that he was engaged in bitumen trading and had joined his associates in activities involving fraudulent claims of input tax credit through fake e-way bills, the officer said.

According to the STF, the gang used to route money through bank accounts of fictitious firms and return the amount to the traders concerned after deducting a commission of around two per cent.

The traders allegedly used the fake bills to claim undue input tax credit, causing losses worth crores of rupees to the government exchequer.

Another gang member, identified as Ankur Kanda, was arrested from Jaipur on October 18, 2026, and sent to jail, Singh said.

Efforts are underway to arrest other members of the gang. Shetty has been handed over to the Kotwali police station in Pilibhit for further legal proceedings, he added.