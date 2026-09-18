UP shocker: Driver treats patients as doctor attends court hearing

A shocking incident at Kanpur's Kanshiram Hospital reveals a doctor's driver allegedly examining patients and issuing prescriptions, sparking an official investigation into potential medical negligence.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A doctor's driver in Kanpur allegedly examined patients and wrote prescriptions at a government hospital.

The incident occurred while the assigned emergency medical officer was attending a court hearing.

A video surfaced on social media, prompting hospital authorities to launch a detailed inquiry.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days.

The driver has been removed from the hospital, and a complaint has been filed with the police.

A doctor's driver allegedly examined patients and wrote prescriptions at a government hospital in Kanpur while the assigned doctor attended a court hearing, prompting the authorities to order a probe, a senior health official said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, purportedly showing a man sitting in an OPD room at the Kanshiram Hospital near the Rama Devi Chauraha, speaking to patients and writing prescriptions.

Official Inquiry Launched

Hospital authorities identified the man as Dev, the driver of emergency medical officer (EMO) Ramkesh. According to hospital staff, Ramkesh was attending a court hearing when the alleged incident took place.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Haridatt Nemi said a three-member committee headed by Chief Medical Superintendent Piyush Mishra has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. "We took serious cognisance of the matter after it came to our notice," Nemi told PTI.

Investigation Details and Actions

The committee will examine whether Dev examined patients in the OPD, prescribed medicines and if he had done so on previous occasions as well, and submit a report within three days, he said.

The driver has since been removed from the hospital, an official said on condition of anonymity. The authorities are also examining how he gained access to the OPD, how many patients he attended and whether he prescribed medicines to them.

According to the official, Mishra has sought an explanation from Ramkesh and submitted a written complaint against the driver at Chakeri police station. An inspection was conducted at the hospital on Tuesday, a day before the purported video surfaced, but no outsider was found at the time, Mishra said. "The committee will examine the video and other relevant facts before fixing responsibility," he told reporters.