Home  » News » UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed

UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2024 12:04 IST
Security has been beefed up in Jaunpur following rumours that a Shivling was found near a graveyard in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali police station area, a police officer said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the site during an anti-encroachment drive after a Shiv temple was found, in Sambhal on December 14, 2024. The image is used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma, however, asserted the claim being made on social media about the Shivling being found is 'completely wrong'.

There is already a temple there where people offer worship, he said, adding police force has been deployed for security.

 

City Magistrate Indra Nandan Singh and City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra reached the spot as soon as they learn about the social media chatter.

Local councilor Ashfaq Mansuri said, "There has never been any dispute here. This temple has been there for about 15 years. People offer worship here."

"Today, suddenly someone spread rumours about this. Police force has been deployed here. There is no dispute. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live together here," the councilor said.

Locals said there is a Shivling here for a long time.

"There was a dispute many years ago. A compromise was reached. There has never been any dispute since," a local said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
