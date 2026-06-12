Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Peer In UP School

A tragic incident unfolded in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, where a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a fellow 16-year-old student during an extra class, highlighting concerns about juvenile violence in schools.

Key Points A Class 10 student, Lavkush, was fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old peer at a school in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred during an extra class, with the accused claiming the victim had been verbally abusing him for several days.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused has been sent to a juvenile home.

A Class 10 student was stabbed to death allegedly by a 16-year-old student during an extra class at a school campus here on Friday, police said. The accused was caught by teachers and handed over to police, they added.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar said the deceased, identified as 16-year-old Lavkush, a resident of Pratappur village, was a student of a higher secondary school in the same area. According to the police, Lavkush had gone to attend an extra class at around 7 am when the incident took place.

The accused told police during questioning that he attacked Lavkush following a dispute, claiming the latter had been abusing him for the past two-three days. Police said Lavkush sustained serious injuries on his chest and upper abdomen after being stabbed. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said. The accused has been sent to a juvenile home, officials added.