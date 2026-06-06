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Home  » News » Shimla Locals Parade UP Residents Amidst Harassment Allegations

Shimla Locals Parade UP Residents Amidst Harassment Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 21:46 IST

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Shimla police are investigating a serious case of alleged harassment and blackmail involving a 16-year-old girl, which led to locals parading Uttar Pradesh residents and a stern warning against mob justice.

Key Points

  • Locals in Shimla publicly paraded residents from Uttar Pradesh following a complaint of a 16-year-old girl's harassment.
  • The girl's father accused a UP resident, who runs a shop in Shimla, of blackmailing his daughter with a video.
  • Police have registered a case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the BNS.
  • Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the investigation and warned against mob justice, noting no complaint was filed against those paraded.
  • Authorities will take strict legal action against anyone involved in intimidation, assault, or unlawful activities that interfere with the investigation.

Several residents from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday were paraded in Shimla by locals after reports of a man allegedly harassing and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl made rounds in the local community, officials said.

Police Investigate Harassment And Mob Justice

According to the police, the father of the girl filed a complaint against a resident from Uttar Pradesh, running a shop in Shimla, accusing him of harassing his daughter and blackmailing her by showing her a video in which she was seen talking to some other person.

 

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered a case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

Confirming the report, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that while the investigation is underway, reports of some individuals being publicly paraded and assaulted were noticed by the police. He said that no complaint was filed against individuals who were paraded, and neither were they mentioned by the girl.

The SSP warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in intimidation, assault, mob justice, unlawful activities, or interference with the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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