UP rehabilitates 21 families from ASI-protected Saundhan Fort in Sambhal

Discover how the Uttar Pradesh government is balancing heritage conservation with social welfare by rehabilitating 21 families from the historic Saundhan Fort in Sambhal, providing them with new land and housing support.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh government rehabilitates 21 families from historic Saundhan Fort in Sambhal.

Families receive 100-square-meter plots as part of the rehabilitation exercise.

Five widowed beneficiaries will also receive housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

The initiative aims to conserve the ASI-protected Mughal-era fort for tourism development.

The move ensures heritage preservation while addressing the needs of displaced residents.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted 100-square-metre plots to 21 families living inside the ASI-protected historic Saundhan Fort in Sambhal, as part of a rehabilitation exercise aimed at clearing the monument for conservation, officials said on Thursday.



The administration has begun rehabilitating the families before removing their homes from the premises of the protected monument, officials said.



Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra said the 21 families residing inside the fort had been sanctioned land 'pattas' (leases) and were being given possession of the allotted plots.



"The Saundhan Fort is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected site, and efforts have been made for a long time to preserve it. District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal had earlier inspected the site and directed that arrangements be made to rehabilitate all those living inside the fort," Chandra told reporters.



"In that direction, pattas have been sanctioned for 21 families. Along with the allotment, possession of the plots is also being given," he said.





Rehabilitation Efforts Underway

The SDM stated that five of the beneficiaries were widows and the district administration would provide them housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Chief Minister's Housing Scheme).



"Five of them are widows, and their families will be provided houses under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme," Chandra said.



Each beneficiary has been allotted 100 square metres of land, he said.



The move comes amid efforts to conserve the historic fort, which the administration said had been facing challenges because people were residing within its premises.



Chandra said the initiative aimed to ensure the preservation of the fort while also making arrangements for the rehabilitation of the families before their displacement.





Balancing Heritage With Welfare

BJP district president Harendra Singh Rinku Chaudhary said the fort was a historical heritage site on which some people had built houses over the years.



"The administration got the encroachments removed so that our heritage remains protected and future generations can learn about our history. However, those occupying the fort are not land mafias but poor people, and the government has shown sensitivity towards them," Chaudhary told reporters.



He said the allotment of plots to 21 families was being carried out a day before Raksha Bandhan festivities.



Asked about the beneficiaries' concern over how they would construct houses on the newly allotted plots, Chaudhary said he would take up the matter with the administration and seek arrangements for housing for them if possible.





Historical Significance And Future Plans

The Saundhan Fort is a Mughal-era monument and was built in 1645 during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, according to the information provided by the administration.



The government has been seeking to develop Sambhal as a religious and tourism destination, and the historic fort could become an attraction for visitors if conserved, officials said.