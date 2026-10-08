UP Rajya Sabha polls: 8 BJP, two SP candidates set for unopposed win

With nominations cleared on Wednesday, eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates are poised for unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

IMAGE: A view of the Rajya Sabha proceedings in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Key Points Eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The nominations of two independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, leaving exactly 10 valid candidates for 10 seats.

The BJP has nominated an entirely new set of eight candidates, including two women, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed on Tuesday that the party would not field a third candidate, ending speculation of a contest.

With their nominations found in order on Wednesday, eight Bharatiya Janata Party candidates and two from the Samajwadi Party are set to get elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The nomination papers of two independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny, Returning Officer Ajeet Verma told PTI.

He said that the nomination papers of eight BJP and two SP candidates were found valid, while those of Kante Syana and Onkar Nath Chaurasia were rejected for failing to meet the mandatory requirements.

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Elections Overview

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections to the Upper House.

The BJP candidates are Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh, party OBC wing chief Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidya Sagar Sonkar and Priyanka Rawat, Radhakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey, and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

The two SP candidates are veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

Now with exactly 10 valid candidates remaining for the 10 seats, all the candidates are set to be elected unopposed, unless there is any withdrawal before the October 9 deadline.

Though October 16 was set for polling date but given the current arithmetic, officials said it won't be required now.

Political Implications And Candidate Selection

In a Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, a candidate requires a minimum of 37 first-preference votes of MLAs to secure a seat when all 10 seats are contested.

The BJP's eight nominees include two women and represent different caste groups and regions, with the selection coming just months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The SP had earlier been expected by some to field a third candidate and force a contest for the 10th seat. However, party chief Akhilesh Yadav ended the speculation on Tuesday, saying, "Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403," in a post on X.

The nomination process had attracted attention also because of the BJP's decision to field an entirely new set of candidates, with none of its eight outgoing Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh being renominated including Union ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma.