Priest Murdered For Objecting To Drinking On Temple Premises

In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar, a priest was brutally murdered for opposing alcohol consumption on temple premises, leading to the swift arrest of two accused after a police encounter.

Key Points A 40-year-old priest, Baba Nathan, was allegedly murdered in Muzaffarnagar for objecting to alcohol consumption on temple grounds.

The incident occurred in Begarajpur village, Mansurpur police station area, on Friday.

Police registered a murder case against Aniket (22) and Arun (23) under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were arrested after a police encounter during which they sustained gunshot injuries while attempting to flee.

Two pistols and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested individuals, and further investigation is ongoing.

A 40-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by two men after he objected to drinking alcohol on the temple premises here, officials said on Saturday, adding that the accused have been arrested following an encounter.

The deceased was identified as Baba Nathan, and the incident took place on Friday in Begarajpur village under Mansurpur police station area, they said.

Police Arrest Accused After Encounter

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said a case of murder has been registered against two accused, identified as Aniket (22) and Arun (23), under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint received in the matter. She said police launched a search operation after registering the case.

During the investigation, police surrounded the accused when they were allegedly trying to flee. The accused sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire, and were arrested, the officer said. They were later taken to a hospital, she added.

Police have seized two pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused, Rao said. Further investigation into the case is underway.