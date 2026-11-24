Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is actively engaged in crucial seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners, emphasizing that winnability will be the decisive factor in their strategy to challenge the BJP in upcoming elections.

IMAGE: SP president and MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media on the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, in Lucknow, November 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav confirmed on Tuesday that seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners are in progress.

Winnability is the key consideration for deciding seat allocation among alliance partners.

Senior SP leaders are negotiating to reach consensus on seats and assess candidates' electoral prospects.

Yadav stressed the importance of mutual accommodation and working together to defeat political opponents.

The SP chief highlighted the need for strategic preparation to counter the BJP's formidable electoral machinery.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said discussions on seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners were underway and stressed that winnability would be the key consideration in deciding the allocation of seats.

SP's Approach To Alliance Negotiations

Responding to party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's statement that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered 26 seats to its allies, Yadav told reporters in Lucknow that it was too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations.

He said senior leaders authorised by the party were holding discussions with alliance partners and examining how many seats consensus could be reached on, as well as the electoral prospects of candidates in different constituencies.

"The discussions are underway. Our party's senior leaders, who have been entrusted with the responsibility of negotiating, are holding talks. They are deliberating on the number of seats on which the parties can reach an agreement and how many seats each alliance partner can win. Therefore, it is difficult to say anything at this stage," Yadav said.

Prioritising Victory Through Collaboration

Emphasising that the primary objective of an alliance was to defeat the political opponent, the SP chief said all partners needed to work together and accommodate one another to ensure electoral success.

"Alliances are formed so that we can win. The purpose of an alliance is to ensure victory. We must work together and make such adjustments and accommodate one another in a manner that enables us to defeat our opponents. This is the biggest responsibility of political parties," he said.

Asked whether winnability would be the sole criterion for determining the number of seats to be contested by each party, Yadav said the issue of forming an alliance and the selection of candidates were two separate aspects.

Winnability As A Core Strategy

"There are two different issues. I have told you that alliances are formed to win elections. Winnability is about finding a way to victory, understanding the electoral equations and deciding who should be fielded as a candidate," he said.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was willing to make adjustments and accommodate its alliance partners, given the magnitude of the electoral challenge.

"The Samajwadi Party is moving in the direction of making adjustments and accommodating others. The fight is a big one, and when we are fighting such a major battle, our objective is clear -- winnability. We have to win," he said.

Strategic Preparations Against BJP

Referring to the BJP's formidable electoral machinery, Yadav said opposition parties would have to prepare strategically and take appropriate decisions to ensure victory.

"When the challenge is to defeat a machine like the BJP, we will have to make preparations accordingly and take the right decisions," he said.

The SP chief's remarks come amid discussions between SP and Congress parties over seat-sharing arrangements and the broader strategy for contesting elections together.

He indicated that negotiations were still in progress and that the final arrangement would depend on mutual accommodation and the electoral strength of the respective parties.