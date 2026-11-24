As Uttar Pradesh gears up for crucial assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party and Congress are engaged in complex seat-sharing negotiations, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav advocating for a strategy focused on "winning equations" to form an alliance government and challenge the incumbent BJP.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and other dignitaries during the launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav urged Congress on Tuesday to focus on "winning equations" rather than seat numbers for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Discussions between SP and Congress for seat-sharing remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day, though leaders expressed hope for finalisation over the next two meetings.

The SP initially proposed 26 seats, while the Congress submitted a list of about 130 priority constituencies, seeking a "respectable" number with strong victory prospects.

Both parties are deliberating seat-by-seat, with winnability being the key consideration for candidate allocation to ensure electoral success against the BJP.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are expected in February-March next year, with the SP aiming to unseat the BJP, which has won two consecutive terms since 2017.

Amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged the Congress to focus on "winning equations" rather than the number of seats so that an alliance government could be formed in the state while paving the way for a change at the Centre.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks in a post in Hindi on X came after discussions between the two parties remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day. Leaders of both parties, however, described the talks as positive and expressed hope that the alliance would be finalised over the next two meetings.

Hours after the meeting, which lasted approximately three and a half hours and was held at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, the SP announced its first list of five candidates for the elections.

In his post, Akhilesh Yadav urged the Congress to provide a list of all potential seats they are interested in - beyond the 26 seats already proposed by his party.

He suggested that based on this, both parties could jointly determine which candidate from either side was best positioned to win a particular seat.

Akhilesh Yadav's Call For Unity

In a his message to the Congress on X, the SP chief said, "We will achieve this through harmony and wisdom. With this hope, let us focus on 'winning equations' rather than just seat numbers - so that we may win, form our government in UP, and subsequently in Delhi, ensuring that our contribution toward shaping the nation's future is etched in golden letters forever."

A Congress leader who participated in the talks with the SP told PTI that the party seeks a "respectable" number of seats with strong prospects for victory, and that it would not deviate from this stance.

Following the meeting, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters that the two parties discussed the seats individually and that the dialogue was progressing in a positive atmosphere.

He noted that discussions regarding all 403 assembly constituencies in the state were yet to be completed.

"We held discussions seat by seat. The conversation was very positive. With 403 seats, it is a significant undertaking, and the discussions are not yet complete. The alliance details will be finalised over the next two meetings," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Seat Allocation Discussions And Proposals

Responding to a question about the SP offering 26 seats to the Congress, he noted that this would be discussed afresh and deliberations would continue until a final decision was reached.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters that it was too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations and stressed that winnability would be the key consideration in deciding the allocation of seats. He said the two parties needed to "accommodate one another" to ensure electoral success.

"The beginning has been made with the winning 26 seats. Talks will move forward through understanding and cooperation," the former chief minister said in another post on X in Hindi.

While the SP offered 26 seats and the Congress handed a list of about 130 seats. Tuesday's meeting in Delhi saw leaders from both parties hold deliberations seat-by-seat.

AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "We had a detailed discussion on all 403 seats, and there were no demands made, as we want to fight unitedly."

Before the meeting on Tuesday, Ram Gopal Yadav said the SP had proposed allocating 26 seats to the Congress, with further discussions to follow.

"We have proposed offering two seats that the Congress won in the 2022 assembly elections. Additionally, there are four seats where the Congress finished in second place, and 20 other seats where the SP secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes, while the Congress received only about 2,000 votes," he told reporters.

However, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona denied any knowledge of an offer of 26 seats. She noted that both parties had agreed to deliberate on each seat individually.

Focus On Winnability And Alliance Strategy

According to sources, during the discussions, both parties presented their respective positions on a seat-by-seat basis, drawing upon data from previous elections and the prevailing political landscape.

In the meeting held on Monday, the Congress had submitted a list of 130 seats to the SP leadership, identifying them as their priority constituencies for fielding candidates. The SP leaders had agreed to study the list and continue the dialogue.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Aradhana Misra-Mona, Imran Masood and Virendra Chaudhary. Representing the SP were Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajiv Rai, Awadhesh Prasad and Iqra Hasan.

Responding to Ram Gopal Yadav's statement that the SP had offered 26 seats, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Lucknow that it was too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations.

He said senior leaders authorised by the party were holding discussions with alliance partners on the electoral prospects of candidates in different constituencies.

Emphasising that the primary objective of the alliance was to defeat the political opponent, the SP chief said all partners needed to work together and accommodate one another to ensure electoral success.

"Alliances are formed so that we can win. The purpose of an alliance is to ensure victory. We must work together and make such adjustments and accommodate one another in a manner that enables us to defeat our opponents. This is the biggest responsibility of political parties," he said.

Political Reactions And Future Outlook

Asked whether winnability would be the sole criterion for determining the number of seats to be contested by each party, Akhilesh Yadav said forming alliances and the selection of candidates were two separate aspects.

"There are two different issues. I have told you that alliances are formed to win elections. Winnability is about finding a way to victory, understanding the electoral equations and deciding who should be fielded as a candidate," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the SP was willing to make adjustments and accommodate its alliance partners, given the magnitude of the electoral challenge.

"The fight is a big one, and when we are fighting such a major battle, our objective is clear -- winnability. We have to win," he said.

During the first round of talks on Monday, both parties agreed to contest the assembly elections together. They also indicated that the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised within the next two to four days.

The talks lasted just "20 minutes" on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said no matter what kind of political scheme or "concoction the Congress and the SP might be brewing, it will come to nothing as they will not return to power, nor will the BJP lose its hold on power".

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh accused Akhilesh Yadav of forming an alliance with the Congress for the sake of political expediency and said the two parties share neither an ideological common ground nor any collective vision for the nation or society.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March next year. The BJP has won two back-to-back terms in the state since 2017, an outcome the SP is desperate to change this time.

The SP and the Congress fought the 2022 elections independently. The two contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the opposition INDIA bloc and the alliance won 43 of the state's 80 seats.