As the Samajwadi Party and Congress commence crucial seat-sharing talks in New Delhi for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, all eyes are on how the alliance will leverage its 2024 Lok Sabha success to challenge the BJP's dominance.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and other dignitaries during the launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders are meeting in New Delhi from Monday to begin seat-sharing talks for the UP polls due in early 2027.

The Congress is seeking an improved seat share, citing the 2024 Lok Sabha poll success where the alliance won 43 of 80 seats against the BJP.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might lead the Congress's negotiation team, while SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will head their four-member panel.

The SP stresses 'winnability' as the primary criterion for seat allotment, while the Congress highlights Rahul Gandhi's national opposition role.

Both parties aim to finalise the deal by mid-December to effectively challenge the BJP's pursuit of a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress leaders are to meet in New Delhi from Monday to start the first round of seat-sharing talks for the UP polls, which are due in early 2027.

The talks are likely to be spread across two days, with Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari's Delhi residence serving as the likely venue for talks, party leaders indicated.

"We are to meet for a preliminary discussion from Monday," party's state working chief Imran Masood, who is among the panel of Congress negotiators for the talks with the SP, told PTI.

Alliance Strategy For UP Polls

Congress leaders suggested that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might lead the talks, adding that many favoured closing the deal by December 20 at the latest.

"Yes, that's what we feel because there isn't much time left for polls. So we need to close it by mid-December, say by December 20," party's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI.

The Congress has consistently been reminding the Samajwadi Party of the seat-sharing arrangement in 2017 UP polls when it contested 107 seats, ostensibly to indicate its desire for more seats this time.

Though the alliance fared badly then, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the same alliance managed to limit the BJP, winning 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

That is why all eyes are on the alliance deal between the two parties, though the SP has repeatedly stressed "winnability" as the key criteria for seat allotment.

Both parties contested 2022 UP polls independently.

Congress's Demands And Justifications

The Congress, on its part, is citing the last Lok Sabha poll result as well as the fact that Rahul Gandhi has been occupying the opposition space nationally as the reason for improved seat share ahead of 2027 polls.

"Priyanka ji, me, general secretary KC Venugopal, UP Congress chief Aradhana Misra Mona, state working chief Imran Masood, possibly Congress Legislature Party leader in UP Virender Chaudhary could be among the Congress negotiators," Gautam told PTI on the phone.

"There was a likelihood of Samajwadi Party MP and general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, senior leader Dharmendra Yadav and Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Rai being part of the SP delegation," he said.

Negotiating Teams And Key Players

Though none of these leaders could be reached for their comments, the SP has announced a four-member committee to hold discussions on seat-sharing arrangements.

As per the announcement made on the eve of the talks by the party on its X handle, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will head the panel that also includes the party's state president, Shyam Lal Pal, and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

The Congress had earlier rejected a list of 181 seats circulating on social media that it had supposedly shared with the SP leadership.

After SP chief Akhilesh Yadav admitted at the recent HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi that the Congress had asked for 181 seats for the 2027 UP polls, a list of as many constituencies had gone viral as the official Congress list.

The Road Ahead For The Alliance

Both parties are officially not revealing the number of seats on which they were most likely to agree for the UP polls, where the BJP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term, a prospect the SP is desperate to break.

Despite being a bigger political party nationally, the Congress ceded political dominance in UP in 1989, when it bowed out of power in the most populous state, to regional parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party.

While the BSP won a solitary seat in the 2022 UP polls, the SP has since emerged as the main opposition voice in UP.

The SP leader Azam Khan, who was released from prison on Wednesday, had earlier indicated that the party would be willing to accommodate the Congress even if it meant making a few "sacrifices".

Sources in the two parties also indicated that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Yadav share good chemistry and had briefly discussed the issue (seat sharing) during the launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on November 16.