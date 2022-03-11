News
UP poll results victory of 80-20, this will continue for years: Owaisi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2022 16:26 IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi described the results of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a 'victory of 80-20' and felt that such an atmosphere would continue for many more years in the country's democracy.

IMAGE: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting, in Prayagraj, February 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Owaisi, whose party drew a blank in the UP polls, has said the AIMIM respects the people's verdict in the northern state and continues to make efforts to win the people's confidence in the future.

The AIMIM would work hard and remove its weaknesses in the future, he said, expressing confidence that the future would be good for AIMIM in UP.

 

"Political parties are screaming about EVMs to hide their failures. I had said in 2019 also, that the error is not of EVMs. The chip that has been put in people's mind, that is playing a big role," he said on Thursday.

"Success has definitely happened. But, it is the success of 80-20," he said, in an apparent reference to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments about "80-20" in the context of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

During a media conclave in early January, Adityanath had said that UP would see an "80 percent versus 20 percent" contest in the polls in what was perceived to be remarks about the Muslim population in the state.

"The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side while 20 per cent will be on the other. I think 80 per cent will move forward with positive energy whereas 20 per cent have always opposed and will oppose further...," Adityanath had said during the event.

Muslims constitute around 20 per cent of the state's population.

Owaisi, who campaigned extensively in the UP polls, thanked the AIMIM leaders who worked in the elections.

He also thanked Babu Singh Kushwaha of Jan Adhikar Party and other parties in the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha.

Owaisi also said his party would contest future polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
