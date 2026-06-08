HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Police-Meta Coordination Saves Life After Instagram Suicide Alert

UP Police-Meta Coordination Saves Life After Instagram Suicide Alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 22:09 IST

x

A crucial coordination mechanism between Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta successfully saved a 25-year-old man's life in Meerut after an Instagram suicide alert, demonstrating the vital role of social media monitoring in preventing self-harm.

Key Points

  • Meerut Police swiftly intervened to save a 25-year-old man after Meta flagged his Instagram post indicating self-harm.
  • Police reached the youth's residence within eight minutes, finding him in critical condition after consuming a suspected liquid.
  • The incident highlights the effective coordination mechanism between Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, operational since 2022.
  • This collaboration has led to saving 3,011 lives across Uttar Pradesh from January 2023 to May 2026 by responding to social media suicide alerts.
  • The youth was counselled after revealing his attempt was due to stress from a relationship ending.

A 25-year-old man's life was saved after Meerut Police acted on a suicide alert received from Meta following an Instagram post, reaching him within eight minutes and getting him admitted to a hospital, officials said. The incident came to light under the coordination mechanism between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, which flags posts indicating possible self-harm and shares alerts with authorities.

Swift Police Response To Social Media Alert

According to a police statement issued on Monday, the youth, a resident of Sardhana area in Meerut, had posted a video on Instagram on June 7 in which he appeared to be consuming a white-coloured liquid. The video carried the message, "Ab tum khush rehna apni life mein (Now you stay happy in your life)". Police said Meta sent a suicide alert regarding the post to the Social Media Centre at the police headquarters at 6.53 pm. Acting on the directions of the Director General of Police, the centre immediately informed Meerut Police based on the available mobile number and location details.

 

Under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sardhana police reached the youth's residence and found his condition critical. A bottle containing a suspected liquid substance was also found near him, officials said. Police personnel, with the help of family members, rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition improved after treatment.

Impact Of UP Police-Meta Collaboration

During questioning, the youth said he was under stress and depression following the end of a relationship, which led him to attempt the extreme step. Police said counselling was provided to the youth and his family members and necessary guidance was given.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that under the coordination mechanism with Meta, operational since 2022, information about suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram is shared with police for immediate intervention. From January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2026, the police said, action on such alerts has helped save the lives of 3,011 people across Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi cops save man live-streaming suicide attempt on Facebook
Delhi cops save man live-streaming suicide attempt on Facebook
Man in Madhya Pradesh Dies by Suicide While Streaming Live on Instagram
Man in Madhya Pradesh Dies by Suicide While Streaming Live on Instagram
Delhi Police Personnel Swiftly Rescue Man From Suicide Attempt In Ghazipur
Delhi Police Personnel Swiftly Rescue Man From Suicide Attempt In Ghazipur
How a call from Facebook foils man's suicide bid
How a call from Facebook foils man's suicide bid
Man Ends Life Due To Marital Discord In Uttar Pradesh
Man Ends Life Due To Marital Discord In Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Sonal Chauhan steals the limelight in a simple outfit1:19

Sonal Chauhan steals the limelight in a simple outfit

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport0:49

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention0:42

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO