Saharanpur Police initiated an inquiry after mistakenly according a ceremonial guard of honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, confusing him with a Supreme Court judge at the circuit house.

IMAGE: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stood and accepted the salute as the police personnel accorded him the guard of honour in UP's Saharanpur. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mistakenly received a guard of honour from police personnel in Saharanpur on Saturday.

Police apparently confused Owaisi with a Supreme Court judge who was scheduled to visit the circuit house.

The incident occurred when Owaisi unexpectedly arrived at the circuit house, where police were preparing for the judge's arrival.

Saharanpur Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, promising action based on facts and evidence.

Owaisi was in Saharanpur with Chandrashekhar Aazad to announce a joint political front for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Police personnel in Saharanpur on Saturday mistakenly gave a guard of honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at the circuit house, apparently mistaking him for a Supreme Court judge who was scheduled to visit the premises, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

The Unintended Salute

The police team had reached the circuit house in the morning to prepare for the judge's arrival. However, the judge had not reached the premises when Owaisi arrived there, following which the personnel reportedly got confused and accorded him the ceremonial salute.

Owaisi's visit to the circuit house was apparently not part of his original programme, and he arrived there unexpectedly, according to local inputs.

Owaisi was in the district accompanied by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Aazad. The two leaders were in Saharanpur to hold a joint press conference ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Owaisi stood and accepted the salute as the police personnel accorded him the guard of honour.

The two leaders had recently announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), a joint political front to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Police Launch Inquiry

In a statement, Saharanpur Police said the senior superintendent of police has directed the superintendent of police (Rural) to investigate the incident.

"Action as per rules will be ensured on the basis of facts and evidence obtained after the inquiry," the police said.

The incident has raised questions over the apparent lapse in identifying the person for whom the ceremonial honour was being arranged.

Guard of honour is a ceremonial military or police salute in which personnel stand in formation to honour designated dignitaries on official or formal occasions.