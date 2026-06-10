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Home  » News » Villagers Attack Police Team In Muzaffarnagar Over Local Dispute

Villagers Attack Police Team In Muzaffarnagar Over Local Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 08:38 IST

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In a shocking incident, two policemen were injured after villagers attacked a police team intervening in a local dispute in Muzaffarnagar's Joli village, leading to arrests and heightened security.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • Two policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured in an attack by villagers in Muzaffarnagar's Joli village.
  • The incident occurred when police intervened to control a stone-pelting clash between two local groups.
  • Villagers allegedly pelted stones at police personnel from rooftops during the intervention.
  • A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 20 individuals, with six arrests made so far.
  • Additional police force has been deployed in Joli village to maintain law and order.

Two policemen, including a police outpost in-charge, were injured after a police team was attacked by villagers during a clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar district's Joli village, officials said on Wednesday. The injured policemen were outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Sumit Chaudhary and constable Dharmendra.

Police Intervene In Village Clash

The incident took place on Tuesday when a police team rushed to the spot to control a clash between two groups who had started pelting stones at each other over a local dispute. "When the police team intervened to bring the situation under control, some angry villagers allegedly started pelting stones at the police personnel from the rooftops of their houses," Bhopa police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar said.

 

He said Sub-Inspector Chaudhary and constable Dharmendra sustained injuries in the attack and were provided medical treatment. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 20 people over the incident, the SHO said. "Six accused have been arrested so far, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects," Kumar said. Police are investigating the matter, and additional force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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