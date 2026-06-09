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Jhansi Rape Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 13:44 IST

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In a significant development, Jhansi police arrested 43-year-old Sanjay Mishra, accused of raping a minor girl, following an encounter where he was shot while attempting to escape, highlighting swift action against heinous crimes.

Key Points

  • A 43-year-old man, Sanjay Mishra, was arrested in Jhansi for the alleged rape of a minor girl.
  • The arrest followed a police encounter where Mishra sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to flee.
  • Mishra reportedly lured the child under the pretext of providing medicine before assaulting her.
  • A case has been registered under the BNS, POCSO Act, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 43-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl was arrested following an encounter with police here, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sanjay Mishra, had taken the child to a secluded spot on the pretext of getting her medicine and assaulted her. Based on the complaint of the survivor's family, a case was registered under various sections of the BNS, POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 

Police said the encounter broke out when Mishra was attempting to flee on Monday night. The accused sustained a gunshot wound in the encounter and has been hospitalised, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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