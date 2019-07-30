UP police constitutes SIT to probe Unnao accident

July 30, 2019 19:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team to probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, an official said.

IMAGE: People take part in a protest to express their solidarity with the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

"We have constituted a SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Rae Bareli Shahi Shekhar to probe into the mishap in Rae Bareli on Sunday," IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters here.

Circle officers Gopinath Soni, Lakshmikant Gautam and R P Shahi will also be members of the team, he said.

The team will go into all the aspects and probe the incident till the CBI takes over the probe, the officer said.

The state government had on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into the incident. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was among the 10 people named in an FIR registered in connection with the road accident.

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Rae Bareli.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named

persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 in the rape case.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Besides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh

Singh have been named in the FIR.