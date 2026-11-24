A Uttar Pradesh PAC constable has been detained in Rajasthan's Dholpur district after allegedly shooting his neighbour dead on Tuesday, with police investigating a possible extramarital affair as the motive.

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Key Points A Uttar Pradesh PAC constable allegedly shot and killed his neighbour in Dholpur district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Masoodpur village, with the victim identified as Bahadur Kashyap.

Preliminary police investigation suggests the murder may be connected to an extramarital affair.

The accused constable, Rohit, and the victim's wife, Rani, have been detained for questioning.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the crime.

A constable of the Uttar Pradesh PAC allegedly shot dead his neighbour in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Masoodpur village, police said, adding that the accused, identified as Rohit, allegedly shot Bahadur Kashyap who subsequently died.

Circle Officer City Pradeep Nehra said that preliminary investigation suggested that the murder could be linked to an extramarital affair.

Police have detained the accused, Rohit, and Kashyap's wife, Rani, for questioning.

"The matter appears to be linked to a love affair, but the exact circumstances will become clear only after a detailed investigation," Nehra said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem examination.