UP police book Sikh man booked for supporting Khalistan

UP police book Sikh man booked for supporting Khalistan

December 29, 2024 19:56 IST

The police in this Uttar Pradesh district have lodged an FIR against a Sikh man for allegedly posting pictures of himself carrying weapons on social media and expressing support for Khalistan, officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

"An FIR has been registered against the accused, Gursewak Singh, under relevant legal provisions. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," Nagar Kotwali station house officer Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.

According to the Kotwali police, chowki in-charge Deepchandra reported the incident in writing to the city police. Based on the complaint, serious charges were filed against the accused.

 

The police said on December 23, three alleged Khalistan supporters were killed in an encounter during an operation jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police and Punjab police in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Subsequently, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa, triggered a controversy by posting content supporting Khalistan on Facebook.

The police said they are closely monitoring the dissemination of inflammatory material on social media and warned of strict action against such activities.

Officials have also urged local residents to promptly report any such incidents, including activities on social media, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
