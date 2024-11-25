News
UP police book PWD officials, Google Maps in bridge death case

UP police book PWD officials, Google Maps in bridge death case

Source: PTI
November 25, 2024 22:47 IST
The police Budaun booked officials of the public works department and Google Maps in connection with the death of three men whose car rolled over an under-construction bridge while following directions on the navigation app, an officer on Monday said.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge in Dataganj police station area early Sunday.

Nitin and Ajit, aged 30, both brothers from Farrukhabad district, and Amit, 40, from Mainpuri district, were on their way from Noida to Faridpur in Bareilly to attend a wedding.

 

According to the police, the driver was led by Google Maps into taking the unsafe route.

The incident took place on the Bareilly-Budaun border.

Dataganj police station SHO Gaurav Bishnoi said an FIR on charges of laxity in duty and others was filed against four engineers of the PWD, along with some unknown people.

The regional officer of Google Map has also been brought under the scope of investigation. His name is yet to be included in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Google in a statement said, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue."

On Sunday, Faridpur circle officer Ashutosh Shivam said, "Earlier this year, floods caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse onto the river, but this change had not been updated in the system."

He said the bridge had no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
