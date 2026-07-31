AI surveillance, CCTT coverage: Kanwar Yatra in UP goes hi-tech

Uttar Pradesh is ensuring a safe and smooth annual Kanwar Yatra for lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees with advanced AI-enabled surveillance, extensive security deployments, and comprehensive logistical support across the state.

IMAGE: Devotees carry 'Kanwar' as they take part in the 'Kanwar Yatra' to collect water from the Narmada river on the first day of the Shravan month, in Jabalpur, July 30, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh implements AI-enabled surveillance and extensive security for the annual Kanwar Yatra.

Lakhs of devotees will participate in the pilgrimage from July 30 to August 11, collecting Ganga water for Lord Shiva.

Dedicated control rooms, medical camps, and traffic diversions are in place to ensure pilgrim safety.

Around 4,000 police personnel and quick response teams are deployed in key transit points like Muzaffarnagar.

Authorities aim for a "zero incidents and zero accidents" pilgrimage, with strict monitoring and support services.

Uttar Pradesh authorities have rolled out extensive security and logistical measures for the annual Kanwar Yatra which commenced July 30, Thursday, deploying AI-enabled surveillance and additional security personnel, and setting up medical camps and dedicated control rooms to ensure a pilgrimage with "zero incidents and zero accidents".

The Kanwar Yatra began with the ushering in of the holy month of Shravan on Thursday, and will conclude on August 11.

During the fortnight, lakhs of devotees will collect water from the holy Ganga in Haridwar and other ghats, carrying it hundreds of kilometres to their native places where it will be offered to Lord Shiva at local shrines.

Thousands thronged the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the first day of Shravan.

Temple authorities said elaborate arrangements, including separate entry and exit gates, enhanced security, CCTV monitoring, medical facilities, ORS distribution, air coolers, e-rickshaws for elderly and specially-abled devotees, and live online 'darshan', had been arranged to handle the heavy rush.

Advanced Security Measures In Place

Inspector General (Law and Order) L R Kumar said a dedicated Kanwar control room has been established at the police headquarters in Lucknow for round-the-clock monitoring of the pilgrimage.

"The control room is monitoring the movement of Kanwariyas and the law-and-order situation through live CCTV feeds, drone surveillance and field inputs from across the state. If any situation develops anywhere, immediate assistance will be coordinated," he told PTI Videos.

He said integrated command centres have been set up in every district, while quick response teams, anti-sabotage checks and social media monitoring were also part of the security grid to counter rumours and ensure prompt action.

In Muzaffarnagar, one of the busiest transit points for Kanwar pilgrims, around 4,000 police personnel, including Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and flood units, have been deployed.

Comprehensive Medical And Traffic Management

Heavy vehicles have been barred from the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga canal road under a diversion plan, while complete restrictions on vehicular movement on these routes will remain in force from August 4 to August 12.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Tewatia said 45 medical camps, 78 ambulances and 14 bike ambulances have been stationed along Kanwar routes, while 100 hospital beds have been reserved for pilgrims.

At Bareilly, Chief Secretary S P Goyal and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna reviewed preparations with senior administrative and police officers from nine districts of the Bareilly and Moradabad divisions.

Addressing a joint press conference, Goyal said the government's objective was to ensure the pilgrimage concludes with "zero incidents and zero accidents".

Ensuring Pilgrim Safety And Convenience

Krishna said district magistrates and senior superintendents of police presented security plans, deployment strategies and lessons learnt from previous years.

Calling the Kanwar Yatra one of Uttar Pradesh's largest religious gatherings, he said the administration has reviewed arrangements on routes from Kachhla in Badaun to Garhmukteshwar and Haridwar, including AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, barricading, parking, traffic diversions, drinking water, lighting, medical camps, selfie points and social media monitoring.

Goyal said AI-based cameras would monitor crowd movement, suspicious activities and traffic in real time to enable prompt intervention during emergencies. He added that the Ganga Expressway would serve as an important alternative corridor for traffic management during the pilgrimage.

Krishna said adequate police and PAC personnel would be deployed throughout the pilgrimage, while liquor and meat shops along Kanwar routes would remain closed in accordance with government directions.

He added that DJ operators have been instructed to strictly comply with the Supreme Court-prescribed 75-decibel sound limit.

The chief secretary also said Mission Shakti help centres have been set up at various locations for the safety and convenience of women devotees.

In Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage.

The district has established six control rooms, deployed 11 zonal magistrates, 24 sector magistrates and 108 sub-magistrates, besides ensuring CCTV surveillance, watch towers, public address systems and civil defence deployment.

He said 6,970 streetlights have been installed along Kanwar routes, roads have been repaired, medical camps and ambulance services activated, while food safety teams would inspect eateries.

Adequate parking, drinking water, toilets and rest areas have also been arranged for pilgrims, he added.