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Home  » News » One Held For Objectionable Remarks On Ambedkar

One Held For Objectionable Remarks On Ambedkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 18:00 IST

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In a significant development, one individual has been arrested in Balrampur for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar on social media, sparking concerns over online hate speech and legal repercussions under the SC/ST Act.

Key Points

  • One person has been arrested in Balrampur for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar on social media.
  • The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Bhim Army district president Lal Ji Lahri.
  • A case has been registered against three individuals under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act.
  • Police have arrested Ashish Saini, one of the accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend the other two.

One of the three persons booked for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar on social media was arrested here on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by Bhim Army district president Lal Ji Lahri on Saturday, alleging that objectionable comments were being circulated on social media. After verification, the allegations were found to be prima facie correct, they said.

 

A case against Tanmay Singh, Nalin Pathak and Ashish Saini under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Information Technology Act and other sections of law was registered, they added.

Dehat police station SHO Girjesh Tiwari said one of the accused, Saini, has been arrested, and further investigation and efforts to arrest the other accused are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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