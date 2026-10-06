Uttar Pradesh Aims For Digital Economy Leadership With Microchip Manufacturing

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly transforming its economic landscape, moving beyond mobile phone assembly to become a hub for microchip manufacturing, data centres, and artificial intelligence, driven by significant investments and strategic government initiatives.

Photograph: @CMOfficeUP/X

Key Points Uttar Pradesh is transitioning from mobile phone assembly to advanced microchip manufacturing and building a future digital economy.

The state has attracted significant investments in semiconductors, data centres, and artificial intelligence, aligning with 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

UP currently accounts for nearly 60% of India's mobile phone production and 55% of electronics component production.

Key projects include a Rs 3,706-crore HCL-Foxconn semiconductor unit in Jewar and proposals for 644 MW of data-centre capacity.

The state is fostering an ecosystem for startups and aims to connect 10 lakh youths with emerging technologies through the AI Pragya initiative.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh is moving beyond assembling mobile phones to manufacturing microchips and building the foundations of a future digital economy, with investments in semiconductors, data centres and artificial intelligence.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said the state had undergone a major transformation since 2017, with the "double-engine government" translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' into policy, investment and production.

UP's Tech Transformation Journey

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a producer of technology. From assembly to AI, this journey is not merely about technology, but also about employment, entrepreneurship and prosperity for our youth. UP is moving from assembling electronic products to manufacturing microchips and building the foundations of the future digital economy," he said.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh now accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the country's mobile phone production and 55 per cent of electronics component production within nine-and-a-half years.

He said a Rs 3,706-crore HCL-Foxconn semiconductor unit was coming up in Jewar, while proposals for 644 MW of data-centre capacity had been received.

The state also has more than 24,000 startups and eight unicorns, he said.

"Thus, the journey is moving from mobile to modules and from modules to microchips," Adityanath said.

Driving Forces Behind Digital Growth

He credited the central government's vision and policies for creating an ecosystem conducive to technology and investment in the state.

"PM Modi gave the vision of Make in India, Digital India and Aatmanbirbhar Bharat, and the double-engine government has connected that vision with policy, investment and production in Uttar Pradesh and implemented it on the ground," he said.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Adityanath alleged that Uttar Pradesh's "unlimited potential" had not been utilised and the state was kept in the category of "BIMARU" states.

"When the concern is more about the family than the state, and more about criminals than investors, how can an environment for the technology of the future be created?" he said.

Shifting Priorities for State Development

The chief minister said that before 2017, "pariwarwad" was development, Saifai Mahotsav was cultural advancement and the mafia was the model of industrialisation.

He said his government had changed its priorities from family-centric development to the development of the state, protection of investors instead of mafias and technology over appeasement.

"With the growth of electronics came the need for data centres, and with the growth of data, Uttar Pradesh is today laying the foundation of the future digital economy, from data centres to an AI city," he said.

Empowering Youth Through Technology

Adityanath said the state had set a target of connecting 10 lakh youths with emerging technologies through its AI Pragya initiative.

He added that the expanding startup ecosystem was helping young people move beyond being job seekers and become job creators.

The chief minister said he would attend an event in Lucknow on Tuesday to mark 10 years of HCLTech's establishment and participate in the launch of the HCL GUVI Emerging Tech Skilling Centre.

"With the resolve of a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh, this is the new flight of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'," he said.