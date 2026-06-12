Bahraich Mock Drill Turns Into Real-Life Rescue Operation

In a dramatic turn of events, a flood relief mock drill on Uttar Pradesh's Ghaghra river became a real-life rescue mission when a woman, allegedly facing family harassment, jumped into the water and was swiftly saved by quick-thinking rescuers.

Key Points A flood relief mock drill in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, transformed into a real rescue operation when a woman jumped into the Ghaghra river.

Rescuers, initially thinking it was part of the exercise, quickly realised the woman was attempting suicide and successfully saved her.

Police investigation suggests the woman's action stemmed from a family dispute and alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

A case has been registered against the woman's husband and father-in-law based on her complaint of harassment.

A flood relief and disaster management mock drill on the Ghaghra river in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich turned into a real rescue operation when a woman jumped into the river and rescuers initially mistook it as part of the exercise, officials said Friday.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman, a resident of the Jarwal Road area, jumped from the Sanjay Setu into the river around 2 pm Thursday when the mock drill involving officials, divers and boatmen was underway. Witnesses initially assumed that the incident was a planned part of the drill. However, within moments, rescuers realised that the woman was actually attempting suicide and swung into action. Divers and boatmen rescued her safely and brought her to the shore by boat. She was later admitted to a community health centre.

Mock Drill Turns Real: Woman Rescued From Ghaghra River

Jarwal Road Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said the preliminary investigation suggested that the woman took the step due to a family dispute and alleged harassment.

Family Dispute And Legal Action

The woman said her husband left for Saudi Arabia for work after marriage. However, he later reduced contact, stopped sending money and that her in-laws also forced her to leave the house, police said. On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered against her husband and father-in-law under relevant sections, including those related to harassment of a woman. The husband is currently abroad, while the father-in-law has been questioned, police said.