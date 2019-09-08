UP ministers to get IIM training in governance

September 08, 2019 11:18 IST

The refresher course will help participants complete ongoing projects in their respective departments via close coordination with other departments and the bureaucracy.

Virendra Singh Rawat reports.

IMAGE: UP ministers during a meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), will impart special training to Uttar Pradesh ministers in efficient budgetary management and governance.

The course has been designed to apprise UP policymakers of the various nuances and latest methodologies.

These pertain to government project implementation, financial management, disposal of files and budgetary skills.

According to sources, the first of the three refresher training sessions is scheduled to be held on Sunday (September 8) at the IIM-L campus while the remaining are two slotted on successive Sundays, falling on September 15 and September 22.

Each session will run from 9 am to 6 pm to enable the IIM-L trainers fine-tune the governance and financial skills of the 'trainees'.

The participants are those who were recently inducted into the UP council of ministers during the first cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government last month.

The chief minister has said all his ministers, particularly first timers, will take part in these sessions for enhancing their governance bandwidth.

Since the Adityanath government is set to complete two and half years in office on September 19, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is slowly gearing up for the coming 2022 elections.

The refresher course will help participants complete ongoing projects in their respective departments via close coordination with other departments and the bureaucracy.

The sessions would also delve into the systems and practices to cultivate a positive image in public through better conduct and delivery of governance.