Land Dispute Turns Violent: UP Minister's Family Members Injured

A violent land dispute in Fatehpur district has led to injuries for Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Krishna Paswan's elder sister and her pregnant daughter-in-law, prompting a police investigation and FIR under the SC/ST Act.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Krishna Paswan's elder sister, Rama Devi Nishad, and her pregnant daughter-in-law were allegedly injured in a land dispute clash in Fatehpur district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in Sultanpur Samsahi village, where Rama Devi intervened to protect her son and daughter-in-law from an alleged assault by eight individuals.

A complaint details alleged attacks with sticks, fists, and kicks, along with threats and the presence of firearms, with a video purportedly showing aerial firing being verified by police.

The dispute centres on a patch of land along the Ganga river, cultivated by Rama Devi's family but with ownership records reportedly favouring the rival group.

Police have registered a complaint and an inquiry is underway, with orders issued to file an FIR under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The elder sister of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Krishna Paswan and her pregnant daughter-in-law were allegedly injured in a clash between two groups over a disputed piece of land in Fatehpur district, police said on Monday.

Rama Devi Nishad, a former village head and elder sister of Paswan, was allegedly assaulted when she intervened to rescue her son and daughter-in-law from a group of men in Sultanpur Samsahi village under the Malwan police station area on Sunday evening.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

According to a complaint filed by her son, Shiv Sagar Nishad, eight people, including Sanat Singh Gautam, Abhilash Singh Gautam, Dhananjay Singh, Lal Singh Gautam and Ramesh Singh Gautam, intercepted and assaulted him on the road.

Rama Devi, who was returning home after purchasing medicines, tried to intervene but was also allegedly attacked with sticks, fists and kicks, the complaint stated.

Reshma, the pregnant wife of Shiv Sagar's younger brother, was injured when she reached the spot and tried to intervene, it claimed

Shiv Sagar alleged that Dhananjay Singh was carrying a rifle and Sanat Singh a country-made pistol. The attackers also allegedly threatened to kill them.

A video purportedly showing aerial firing during the incident has surfaced on social media. Police said its authenticity was being verified.

Root Cause And Police Action

The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a patch of land along the Ganga river. Rama Devi's family has been cultivating the land while ownership records reportedly carry the name of a member of the rival group.

Fatehpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that the preliminary evidence suggested that the altercation took place between Shiv Sagar, his wife Rani and members of the rival group. Rama Devi had separately alleged that she too was assaulted.

"The injured persons underwent medical examination on Monday, and no serious injuries were found," he added.

"A complaint has been received and an inquiry is underway. Orders have been issued to register an FIR under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," the SP told PTI.

A circle officer has been sent to the village to investigate the incident, Manglik said.

He said police are also examining the viral video, and further action will be taken based on the findings.