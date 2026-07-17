UP medical varsity replaces non-veg with protein-rich veg menu after ban

Following a directive, King George's Medical University (KGMU) has implemented a ban on non-vegetarian food in its hostels, introducing protein-rich vegetarian alternatives amidst debate over dietary restrictions and campus autonomy.

IMAGE: A view of the King George's Medical University, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Courtesy KGMU website

Key Points King George's Medical University (KGMU) has banned non-vegetarian food in all 18 hostel messes.

The ban was initiated after Governor Anandiben Patel's suggestion regarding non-veg food in KGMU hostels.

KGMU will now provide protein-rich vegetarian alternatives like soy, paneer, tofu, chickpeas, and lentils to meet students' nutritional needs.

The university Vice-Chancellor justifies the ban citing hygiene concerns and the health benefits of vegetarianism.

The decision has faced criticism from faculty members and political parties, who argue against imposing dietary restrictions on students.

Hostel messes at King George's Medical University (KGMU) will serve protein-rich vegetarian food -- soy chunks, paneer, tofu, and other items -- to ensure students meet their daily nutritional needs following the recent ban on preparing non-vegetarian food on campus.

The ban followed after Governor Anandiben Patel flagged the issue during her convocation address at the KGMU on July 13.

During her address, Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, pointed out that non-vegetarian food was being served in some KGMU hostels.

This observation compelled the medical university authorities to impose a blanket ban on non-veg preparation, sparking criticism.

Ensuring Nutritional Needs With Vegetarian Options

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh admitted that orders have been issued to all 18 messes on campus to include protein-rich food.

"The daily protein requirement for an average vegetarian adult is 100 grams. The orders were issued ensuring protein content for non-vegetarians," he said, adding that messes will now ensure the daily food plate includes 100 grams of protein through items like soy chunks, paneer, tofu, etc.

The KGMU administration has also ordered hostel messes to ensure availability of cooked chickpeas, rajma, yoghurt, a variety of lentils, milk, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and other vegetarian sources of protein, officials said.

Justifications And Criticisms Of The Ban

Justifying the ban on serving non-veg food on campus, KGMU vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand said, "There is much heat and humidity in our country. Thus, maintaining hygiene in non-vegetarian food is difficult, especially when prepared on a mass scale."

She said vegetarianism was becoming the preferred global option.

"We are now seeing (more) people turning vegetarian across the globe as this is a healthier option with a much lesser risk of gastrointestinal, especially colonic cancers," she said to justify the ban on preparing non-vegetarian food on campus while describing the Governor's "suggestion" (on non-veg) as "very positive".

A KGMU official had earlier told PTI that even egg preparations are not part of the official hostel mess menu, a claim not all on campus agree with.

"Aren't we a medical university? Should doctors also stop recommending eggs to patients who don't have problems eating them? Aren't we imposing dietary restrictions and food habits while disregarding the preferences of students who represent all India?" a senior faculty member questioned.

The KGMU spokesperson had earlier told PTI that KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand has set up a task force under the pro V-C to address the issues flagged by the Governor.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party described the non-veg ban on campus as unjustified and demanded a rollback.