Medical Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Ragging

A first-year MD medicine student in Bareilly allegedly attempted suicide after enduring severe ragging and mental harassment by senior students at a private medical college, prompting a police investigation and an FIR against multiple individuals and the college administration.

Key Points A first-year MD student in Bareilly allegedly attempted suicide due to severe ragging and mental harassment by senior students.

The student, Ashu Parashar, survived the incident and is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police have registered an FIR against four senior resident doctors, other students, and the college administration following a complaint by the student's father.

The father's complaint details allegations of abuse, forced errands, excessive work hours, and the college's failure to act despite being informed.

A first-year MD medicine student at a private medical college in Bareilly allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the institution's building after being subjected to ragging and prolonged mental harassment by senior students, police said on Friday.

The student, identified as Ashu Parashar, survived the incident and is undergoing treatment.

Police Action And College Response

Attempts to obtain the college administration's response were unsuccessful. Administrative officer I A Khan did not comment on the allegations.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Sudhir Parashar, police have registered an FIR against four senior resident doctors, some unidentified students and the college administration.

Bhojipura police station SHO Kunwar Bahadur Singh said a case had been registered on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya against Dr Ritesh Goyal, Dr Kushagra Sharma, Dr Manas Khandelwal, Dr Latika and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken based on the findings, he said.

Allegations Of Harassment And Negligence

According to the FIR, Ashu joined the MD medicine programme at Shri Ram Murti Smarak Medical College a few months ago and was allegedly subjected to continuous ragging and mental harassment by some second- and third-year MD students.

The complaint alleged that Ashu was abused, humiliated, forced to perform personal errands for senior students, denied adequate rest and food, and compelled to work excessively long hours.

Ashu's father further alleged that despite informing the head of the department and other authorities about his ordeal, no action was taken. He claimed that his son was often made to work from 7 am to 11.30 pm and, at times, was forced to continue duty for up to 40 hours without proper breaks.

The FIR stated that the alleged harassment and "inhuman treatment" drove Ashu to attempt suicide on May 2 by jumping from the third floor of the college building, leaving him with serious injuries. He remained admitted to the ICU for treatment.

Sudhir alleged that after regaining consciousness and recovering to some extent, his son disclosed the details of the alleged ragging and harassment. He also claimed that representations were sent to the college principal and management on May 5, but no action was taken against those named in the complaint.