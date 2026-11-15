Domestic Dispute Leads To Contractor's Tragic Suicide

A domestic dispute in Gorakhpur has tragically led to the suicide of a 47-year-old contractor, Ajit Singh, who used his licensed pistol at his Ramgarhtal residence.

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Key Points A 47-year-old contractor, Ajit Singh, died by suicide with his licensed pistol in Gorakhpur.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday at his residence in the Ramgarhtal area.

Preliminary information suggests Singh had an argument with his wife before shooting himself.

Police are investigating the circumstances and the reasons behind the couple's ongoing differences.

A 47-year-old contractor shot himself dead with his licensed pistol following an alleged domestic dispute with his wife at his residence in the Ramgarhtal area here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway In Contractor's Death

The deceased was identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Phulwariya. The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, Singh had an argument with his wife, after which he went into a room and shot himself in the head.

Hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood with the pistol beside him. They subsequently alerted the police through Dial 112.

Police reached the spot and took custody of the body. A forensic team and field unit also inspected the scene and collected evidence.

CO Kotwali Onkar Dutt Tiwari said police were investigating the circumstances leading to the incident and the reasons behind the dispute.

He added that the couple had been having differences for the past several days.