Swift Justice: Man Gets Life Imprisonment In Amroha POCSO Case

In a landmark decision, an Amroha Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, delivering the verdict swiftly within eight months of the trial.

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Key Points A Special POCSO Court in Amroha sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The verdict was pronounced on Friday, within eight months of the trial commencing.

The convict, identified as Bunty, was also fined Rs 50,000, with 90 per cent allocated to the victim.

Police registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act on December 9, 2025.

The investigation was completed, and the chargesheet filed within 18 days of the case registration.

A Special POCSO Court here has sentenced a man to jail for the remainder of his natural life for raping a minor girl, with the verdict coming within eight months of the trial, police said on Friday.

Swift Justice In POCSO Case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, identified as Bunty, a resident of Ganganagar village under the Rahra police station limits. It directed that 90 per cent of the fine should be paid to the victim.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Tyagi, a case was registered under sections pertaining to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Bunty on December 9, 2025, following a complaint by the minor girl's father.

Then Rahra Station House Officer Atveer Singh completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet within 18 days of the case being registered, police said.

The prosecution and the police's monitoring unit ensured the timely appearance of witnesses before the court and pursued the case effectively, they said.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Judge-I Hemlata Tyagi pronounced the verdict on Friday, sentencing the accused to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.