A special POCSO court in Bareilly has delivered a life sentence to a father for the horrific rape of his 13-year-old daughter, underscoring the severe consequences for such a profound betrayal of trust.

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Key Points A special POCSO court in Bareilly sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old daughter in 2024.

The court observed the crime as a shameful act and a grave betrayal of trust by a father against his own child.

The incident occurred on the evening of March 14, 2024, when the girl was alone at home.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, directing the amount for the survivor's rehabilitation.

The girl had previously been sexually assaulted by her father, whose drinking habits led her mother to leave home.

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old daughter in 2024, observing that it was a shameful act and amounted to a betrayal of trust.

Special POCSO court judge Narendra Prakash pronounced the verdict on Wednesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

Court's Strong Stance On Betrayal Of Trust

Special Public Prosecutor Sarnam Singh said the incident took place on the evening of March 14, 2024, when the girl was alone at home.

According to the prosecution, the accused threatened to kill the girl before sexually assaulting her. The girl managed to escape and sought help from a woman in the neighbourhood.

The girl later narrated the incident to her grandfather and aunt. She also told them that her father had sexually assaulted her on earlier occasions.

The girl's mother had left the house due to the behaviour of the accused and his drinking habits.

Based on the girl's statement recorded before a magistrate, medical examination and age-related documents, a chargesheet was filed before the court on April 29, 2024.

During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses. The court denied bail to the accused during the proceedings.

The court observed that the crime was not merely a sexual offence but a grave and shameful act committed by a father against his own child, amounting to a betrayal of trust.

The court also directed that the fine amount be spent on the rehabilitation of the survivor.