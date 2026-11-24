In a significant ruling, a Special POCSO court in Maharajganj has sentenced Govind Sahani to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl and using casteist remarks, highlighting India's commitment to protecting vulnerable sections.

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Key Points A Special POCSO court in Maharajganj sentenced Govind Sahani to life imprisonment on Tuesday.

Sahani was also fined Rs 65,000 for raping a minor girl and using casteist remarks.

The convict was found guilty under the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act.

The incident of rape and caste-based derogatory language occurred on February 14, 2023.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Vinod Kumar Pancham.

A Special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 for raping a minor girl and using casteist remarks against her, the prosecution said.

Details Of The Verdict

The convict, Govind Sahani, son of Bhuvneshwar Sahani and a resident of Bandoh village under Brijmanganj police station limits, was found guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code; Sections 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child under 12) and 16 (abetment of an offence) of the POCSO Act; and Section 3(2)(5) (offence under IPC against SC/ST person or their property) of the SC/ST Act.

Additional District Government Counsel Vinod Kumar Singh said Sahani had raped a minor girl on February 14, 2023, and used caste-based derogatory language against her. A case was registered after the girl's mother filed a complaint.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Vinod Kumar Pancham of the Exclusive POCSO Court in Maharajganj.